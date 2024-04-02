Las Vegas Mass Shooting Survivors Struggle with Depression and PTSD

Survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting are still struggling with major depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a recent study. The shooting, which occurred in October 2023, left 58 people dead and hundreds injured.

Researchers found that many survivors continue to experience symptoms of depression and PTSD, such as flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety. The study highlights the need for ongoing support and mental health services for those affected by mass shootings.

