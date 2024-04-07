Lando Norris admits McLaren's strategy choices after being overtaken by Ferrari

Lando Norris admitted he felt as though he was 'fighting a losing battle' and said McLaren would discuss their strategy choices in the Japanese GP after being overhauled by Ferrari in the fight for the podium. Norris produced one of the performances of Saturday to qualify as the quickest non-Red Bull driver and held his grid position of third behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez through the race's two starts either side of a lap-one red flag.

But he eventually finished fifth after being overhauled by the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz, who had started just behind him in fourth, and Charles Leclerc, who made up for the disappointment of qualifying eighth to take fourth on a one-stop strategy

Lando Norris Mclaren Strategy Choices Japanese GP Ferrari Podium

