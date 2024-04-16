Lack of Services for Adult ADHD Diagnosis in Northern Ireland

People in Northern Ireland struggle to receive an adult diagnosis for ADHD due to a lack of services available here, an MLA has explained.

Speaking to Belfast Live, Peter said the current situation in Northern Ireland is dire, and he hopes his petition can help implement an ADHD strategy. He said: "I was really interested in this as I have a couple of friends with the condition. "In the South Eastern Trust, for example, you will probably get seen at some point, who knows when that's going to be, it's going to be years at the very least. But if you go to the Western Trust, people are being told there's nothing. So there's a real disparity there. You're faced with a limbo because the services aren't commissioned.

"But it just means you spend hundreds of pounds in the private sector to get access to your diagnosis, but it isn't really worth anything in terms of access to a trust related pathway. So you're faced with either spending hundreds of pounds on medication on a monthly basis or just being an absolute limbo."

"We just need to give certainty to people to know what's going on if it is ADHD, as that medication is transformative in terms of the immediate impact that it will have."

Northern Ireland ADHD Adult Diagnosis Services

