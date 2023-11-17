Kim Zolciak Explains Why She's Selling Off Luxury Goods

Kim Zolciak is trying to clear up why she has been selling off her pricy luxury goods in recent months. The 45-year-old former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star answered questions from fans on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

One fan wasn't worried about offending her and bluntly asked, 'Do you not have money and have to sell your clothes/shoes?' While Kim didn't speak about the state of her finances, she indicated that she was just trying to clear out her closet, even as she and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann put their Atlanta-area home on the market for $6 million last month in an attempt to significantly decrease their debt. The reality star most recently put some of her designer clothing and accessories for sale on Monday, including a Chanel handbag she was selling for $7,50

