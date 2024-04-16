Kapwani Kiwanga's Exhibition 'Left, Keyhole, 2023' Explores African Garden Designs

Left , Keyhole, 2023, by Kapwani Kiwanga , on show at MOCA , Toronto , is based on the raised-bed ‘keyhole’ garden designs found in Lesotho and other African countries. Right, portrait of Kapwani Kiwanga Paris-based, Canadian artist Kapwani Kiwanga draws on her anthropological training for pieces that criss-cross a multitude of mediums at the.
‘I think the starting point is just being curious,’ says Kiwanga on what unites her diverse body of work. ‘I happen to have had the privilege of being in institutions where they teach you different skills, how to understand and interact with the archive in different discourses. But then, at the same time, I wouldn’t want to be so exclusive that you would need to have that background to be able to access it.
Kiwanga has drawn on this multitude of references for her sculpture installation for the Canadian Pavilion, which was commissioned by the National Gallery of Canada. The work considers questions of inherent value through the lens of the history of commerce, an issue she has considered in the past, observing first-hand how fracking transformed sand from a valueless raw material to a highly prized commodity.
‘There’s always this question of value in a more philosophical sense,’ she says, ‘Which is really the crux of the question. When one thinks about how a plant or an elephant can have an economic value in one context, but has a much more integrated, social, cultural, spiritual role in another context, then those questions of regimes of value are of interest.’
A version of this article appears in the May 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print from 11 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +.Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inboxHannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*.
Kapwani Kiwanga Exhibition Left Keyhole 2023 MOCA Toronto African Garden Designs Anthropological Training Political Implications Material Performance Embroidery Sculpture Installation
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »