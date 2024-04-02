Kaia Gerber Flaunts Washboard Abs in Instagram Photo Set

Kaia Gerber showed off her washboard abs in a photo set shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday. The 22-year-old model donned a jet-black bra top that exposed her toned midsection as she walked across a bridge in what appeared to be a heavily wooded area. The fashion industry figure - who recently appeared in several hot shots for V Magazine - also wore a pair of bright white pants, and she completed her look with a navy blue scarf and headphones.

Gerber's gorgeous brunette hair fell onto her back and shoulders as she posed for the photo. The runway regular's waist was also slightly exposed in another photo included in the set, in which she wore a cropped white t-shirt underneath a light brown jacke

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ayo Edebiri and Kaia Gerber Got Matching TattoosAyo Edebiri and Kaia Gerber just solidified their friendship in the most permanent way: with matching tattoos.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

In A Turquoise Alaïa Minidress, Kaia Gerber’s Fashion Takes A Retro TurnAt the premiere of Apple TV+’s Palm Royale in Beverly Hills, Kaia Gerber arrived in a sophisticated ensemble with a modern twist on a quirky ’60s silhouette from Alaïa’s spring/summer 2024 collection.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Kaia Gerber Seizes The Disco Hair MomentModel Kaia Gerber shows off her take on the disco hair trend – ’80s hair really is having a moment.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Sydney Sweeney flaunts tiny waist in $5,400 Khaite corseted LBD while taping The View in NYCSydney Sweeney steps out in an all black outfit amid 'Immaculate' press junket. Sydney pairs a leather black skirt with matching boots and a sleeveless top.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sydney Sweeney flaunts tiny waist in $5,400 Khaite corseted LBD while taping The View in NYCSydney Sweeney steps out in an all black outfit amid 'Immaculate' press junket. Sydney pairs a leather black skirt with matching boots and a sleeveless top.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kate Garraway flaunts her perky bottom in enhancing knickersThe 56-year-old showed off her newly enhanced bottom during Good Morning Britain on Friday.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »