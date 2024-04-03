Justin Thomas splits from caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay ahead of Masters

Former world number one Justin Thomas has announced his split from caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay - a little over a week before the Masters starts at Augusta. The American began working with Mackay in 2021 and won the second major of his career at the 2022 PGA Championship. Thomas struggled in 2023, one of the worst years of his career, but has fared better in the early part of 2024.

Two-time major winner Thomas, who also won the PGA Championship in 2017, has not revealed who will be on his bag when the Masters begins on Thursday. Mackay, 58, is one of the game's most successful and recognisable caddies after a successful 25-year partnership with five-time major champion Phil Mickelson which ended in 2017.The United States Ryder Cup player started 2024 with four top-12 finishes in his opening five events, although he missed the cut during the recent Players Championship at Sawgrass - the PGA Tour's flagship tournamen

