Judge warns Trump of consequences for disrupting trial

Monday in his trial over a hush money payment made to an adult film star, sharing broad claims that he was being mistreated by being subject to the same rules as every standard criminal defendant before him.on Monday, telling Trump that he expects him to be present every day of the trial, which could stretch to eight weeks.

Trump’s attorneys had asked for two exclusions to those rules: A recess on May 17, so the president could attend the high school graduation of his youngest son, Barron. He also asked to be able to attend the US Supreme Court arguments next week as the justices consider his broad claims of presidential immunity, which he hopes will result in the dismissal of some of the cases against him.

Despite those standard procedures, Merchan’s decision sparked immediate consternation from Trump and his allies. BREAKING: Corrupt Judge Merchan, a Biden donor whose family member has profited off this case & who illegally gagged President Trump just said"If you do not show up, there will be an arrest.

Trump Trial Hush Money Judge Disruptions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostUK / 🏆 108. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge rules on rescheduling trial for ex-presidentJudge Juan M. Merchan makes a ruling on rescheduling the trial for the ex-president after a last-minute document dump caused a postponement. The judge scolds the ex-president's lawyers and dismisses defense claims of prosecutorial misconduct.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Delay Hush Money TrialChristopher Mathias is a National Reporter at HuffPost, based in New York City. He's also done work for WNYC, Nerve.com, and The L Magazine. He is originally from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. You can reach him at christopher.mathiashuffpost.com.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Trump Goes After Judge In Hush Money Trial After Being Hit With New Gag OrderNick Visser is a senior reporter at HuffPost. Originally based in New York, he now lives in Sydney. Send tips to nick.visserhuffpost.com

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Trump Once Again Goes After Daughter Of Judge Overseeing Hush Money TrialShruti Rajkumar is a reporter at HuffPost, covering breaking news, politics, race, and disability. She's a graduate of Emerson College and has previously interned at NPR.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Trump clarifies abortion stance; sues judge to delay trialThe latest news in US politics, with coverage of Joe Biden and the Democrats, Donald Trump and the Republicans plus daily updates about the 2024 US election.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

New York appeals judge rejects Trump’s request to delay his hush money trialThe decision came on Monday, a week before jury selection was set to start.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »