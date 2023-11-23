Jordan Henderson's Saudi Arabia move criticized by LGBTQ+ campaigners

England midfielder Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia has been criticized by LGBTQ+ campaigners due to the country's stance on same-sex sexual activity. Jake Daniels, the UK's only openly gay active male professional footballer, expressed disappointment at not hearing from Henderson since his move. Henderson had previously shown support for the LGBTQ+ community. Daniels became the first active professional in the UK men's game to come out since 1990.





