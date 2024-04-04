John Travolta shares heartwarming video to celebrate daughter Ella's birthday

The Grease star shared a heartwarming video featuring his only daughter on Instagram to mark her big day, featuring a glimpse inside her celebrations at home with her family. The talented singer and actress wore a black crop top teamed with jeans, and after completing her cake, she was whisked off in the car by her dad, later returning home to a pile of presents and balloons. In the caption, John simply wrote: "Happy birthday Ella. I love you.

Your dad!" Ella sweetly replied: "I love you," with a slew of red love heart emojis. John shares Ella, along with son Benjamin, 13, and late son Jett, 16, with his beloved late wife, Kelly Preston. While John and his family have had a lot of heartache to endure, the doting dad has always made sure his children's happiness is at the center of everything he does, and has created a happy home environment for them. It's clear how close they are from the snippets of their home life posted by John on social media

