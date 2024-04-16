Jet2holidays Relaunches 'Bid for a Break' Campaign with Summer 2024 Getaways for 2p

Jet2holidays is offering holidaymakers the chance to bag a summer 2024 getaway for as little as 2p, with the relaunch of its 'Bid for a Break' campaign.

The tour operator is auctioning off four holidays between April 15 and May 9, available exclusively to customers with a myJet2 account.Since its inception in 2021, the Bid for a Break campaign has seen millions of customers participate in the online auction, with some winning holidays for as little as 2p. To enter, customers simply need to download the Jet2 mobile app, register for a myJet2 account, and place their bid to the nearest pence.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "With summer fast approaching, we know customers are eagerly looking towards their upcoming holidays. Therefore, we are delighted to be bringing back our highly sought-after Bid for a Break campaign to help holidaymakers escape to the sunshine. "The campaign has proved extremely popular, so we have every confidence that holidaymakers will be excited at another chance to book a getaway for as little as just a few pence. We are always giving our customers more, so we are thrilled to be offering four lucky holidaymakers something to look forward to by jetting away with Jet2holidays.The Jet2 mobile app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play.

For further information on the campaign, see https://www.jet2holidays.com/bid-for-a-break. For an alternative place to search for holidays, visit Travel Republic.

