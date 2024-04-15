Japan's Largest Nuclear Power Plant Loaded with Fuel for the First Time Since Fukushima Disaster

Japan ’s Tokyo Electric Power Co. has loaded its biggest nuclear power plant , Kashiwazaki Kariwa , with fuel for the first time since the Fukushima disaster, Bloomberg has reported. The move is part of a nuclear power return on the Japan ese scene after the 2011 tragedy, which saw all nuclear reactors in the country turned off. But the restart of the Kashiwasaki Kariwa, which is the biggest nuclear power generator in the world, is not yet guaranteed.

It was in December that the Japanese authorities lifted the operational ban, citing improvements in the treatment of safety issues at Kashiwasaki Kariwa. Japan is bringing back nuclear power as a key energy source, looking to protect its energy security in the wake of the 2022 energy crisis that led to surging oil and gas prices.

