Jamaica secure maiden victory on Canadian soil

BOBBY Decordova-Reid’s 78th-minute penalty secured Jamaica’s maiden victory on Canadian soil, their shock 3-2 success silencing home fans at Toronto’s BMO Field on Tuesday. Shamar Nicholson’s sparkling second-half brace also helped to deliver the knockout blow, as the Reggae Boyz bounced back from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to pull off a remarkable win. Yet it was a nail-biting finale as Demarai Gray saw red on 84 minutes.

The Boyz squeezed onto their lead to earn their first CONCACAF Nations League semi-final berth, progressing on away goals after finishing 4-4 on aggregate. Heimir Hallgrimsson’s troops will focus on preparing to tackle Panama in March, with the ongoing bitter rivalry between Mexico and the United States set to continue in the other Nations League semi-final. Having tasted a slender first leg reversal in Kingston, Jamaica were fully aware of the task at hand if they wanted to remain in the Nations Leagu





