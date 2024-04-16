Jack Butland confident Rangers can win all remaining fixtures and secure title

Jack Butland insists he has absolutely no doubt Rangers can silence the critics by winning all six remaining Premiership fixtures and lifting the title.

“If we win every game we win the league. And that’s the worst case scenario. We have to take each game at a time and win each one.” Clement labelled Sunday’s defeat in Dingwall as the worst performance on his tenure in Govan and Butland admits it’s been a timely boot up the backside. He said: “Unfortunately, we didn't do too many things well on the weekend so for everybody it's been a good wake-up call.

Despite having the best defensive record in the top flight with just 23 goals conceded in 32 games, Rangers’ backline has come in for criticism in the past fortnight for shipping six in the last two games. “That’s part of being at a club like this. It’s win or it’s the end of the world. People can say what they like but those boys wear their heart on their sleeve, work hard and have come up with massive moments for Rangers. I fully believe in both of them and everyone else.”

Jack Butland Rangers Premiership Title

