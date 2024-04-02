ITV Boss Responds to Claims That Coronation Street Has Lost Its Traditional Humour

A top ITV boss has responded to Coronation Street fans who are claiming the show’s stories are too dark and have lost their traditional Northern humour. The long-running soap has dealt with a number of grim plots in the last year which to some is a far cry from the comedy based narratives of old.

Viewers have watched in horror as legendary character Roy Cropper (David Neilson) accidentally implicated himself for the apparent murder of troubled teen Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton), whilst neighbour Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) is terminally ill with Motor Neurone Disease

