Health Expert Reveals Foods to Avoid While Grocery Shopping

A health expert has revealed what foods she steer clears from while doing her weekly food shop. These days, there is no end to the food options available at supermarkets, but they're not always the healthiest. Even with the best of intentions, it's easy to give into temptation when at the supermarket. Susie Burrell is a well-regarded dietician, how has revealed what foods she makes the point of avoiding, Wales Online reports.

Ranging from meats to baked goods, spreads and types of drinks, the expert has also shared some of her food shop habits to help others make healthier choices. The first step in her advice is to reassess what's in your shopping basket, especially those foods that can be potentially harmful if not consumed in moderation. Susie has offered her simple "food rules" as guidance for maintaining a balanced weight and physique, dishing out insights on the two least healthy diets and how they can negatively impact your metabolism. Six foods that one dietician never buys in the supermarket Top Health Stories Today Susie disclosed her aversion to buying commercially produced pastry-based foods. "One of the few supermarket foods likely to still contain trans fats especially when margarine is on the ingredient list," she explained to FEMAIL. Furthermore, products like processed meats that contain minimal meat, which itself is fat-rich and loaded with artificial colours, additives and processed ingredients - is also a no g

Health Expert Food Shopping Habits Avoid Supermarket Pastry-Based Foods Processed Meats

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

8 So-Called ‘Health Foods’ That Aren't As Healthy As You ThoughtErica Sweeney is a writer and editor based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Nutritionist reveals six foods that will help combat a St Patrick's Day hangoverSt Patrick's Day celebrations are starting today and with a work day coming tomorrow, many people will be feeling a little worse for wear on Monday morning.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Millie Bobby Brown reveals British foods she has shipped to USThe Stranger Things star told the Table Manners podcast that she uses a fake name to leave reviews when service isn't up to scratch.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Millie Bobby Brown reveals British foods she has shipped to USThe Stranger Things star told the Table Manners podcast that she uses a fake name to leave reviews when service isn't up to scratch.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Millie Bobby Brown reveals British foods she has shipped to USThe Stranger Things star told the Table Manners podcast that she uses a fake name to leave reviews when service isn't up to scratch.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Millions of Gmail users to secure big free upgrade in DAYS that could finally kill spam for good...I’m a tech expert – my genius Gmail trick reveals who is selling your data

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »