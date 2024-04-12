Harry Kane trains with Bayern Munich after his kids are saved in a car crash

Harry Kane was pictured training with Bayern Munich just days after three of his kids were saved by a hero nanny in a car crash . Kane's three kids were taken to hospital as a precaution - but the ex-Spurs striker confirmed everyone was 'fine'. The incident occurred when a German driver cut across the nanny's path and crashed into her car. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, only minor ones typical for a car accident.

Before finding their perfect family home, Harry and his clan had been staying in a prestigious hotel in Munich

