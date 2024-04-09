Half a Million People on Benefits Face Major Change

Half a million people on benefits are facing a major change this year and need to be aware of an important deadline or risk losing thousands of pounds. Around 600,000 individuals who are currently receiving old-style benefits, such as income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), will also be transferred to Universal Credit by 2028. If you fail to make your claim for Universal Credit by the deadline, your old benefits will automatically stop without any replacement.

However, you can request an extension from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) if you have a valid reason. Those who solely receive housing benefit will start receiving migration notices from June. To ensure you are not missing out on any benefits you are entitled to, you can use a benefits calculator to determine what benefits you may be eligible for and how much money you will have left each month after paying for housing costs. Managed migration refers to the process of transferring individuals from old-style benefits to Universal Credit, and those currently on benefits can choose to move over before receiving a managed migration letter. It is important to note that once you have transferred to Universal Credit, you cannot move back and you may not necessarily be better off

