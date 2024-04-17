Gresini's 2025 Future Assured, Pramac and VR46 Up for Grabs

Gresini ’s 2025 future as a Ducati satellite team is assured, but the fate of Pramac and VR46 is up for grabs.“We are talking with VR46 . We are talking with Pramac .“My target is to be with Pramac and VR46 next year, and for the future.”

Both have been linked with a switch to Yamaha who remain “optimistic” that they can add a satellite project to their ranks for 2025. The understanding surrounding VR46 is that they are hoping to convince Ducati to give them a factory bike if they stay in 2025. Currently, they run two year-old machines.

