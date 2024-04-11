Greece Offers 'Free' Holidays to Evacuated Tourists from Rhodes

Greece is offering up to 25,000 people 'free' holidays in what is thought to be a world-first scheme that will see the government compensate tourists forced to flee Rhodes after brutal wildfires last year. Officials say anyone who was evacuated from a hotel on the island and had their holiday cut short is eligible to claim vouchers of up to 500 euros that will cover the cost of a week-long stay.

Customers whose claims are approved can enjoy another holiday in Greece at any time between now and May 31, or from October 1 to November 15. Some 5,000 holidaymakers have already signed up, officials claim, with many more expected to take up the offer. The scheme, named 'Rodos Week', was concocted by Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in conjunction with the country's tourism ministry and hoteliers on Rhodes. It was announced to British tourists on ITV's Good Morning Britain to drive awareness, given that the majority of holidaymakers evacuated from Rhodes last year were Brits. The travel and tourism sector is a huge part of the Greek economy, accounting for almost one-fifth of the nation's GDP in 2022 - just one year removed from coronavirus lockdowns. Almost

