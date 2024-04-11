Government may offer compensation to WASPI pensioners

The Government might be swayed to offer compensation to the WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) generation of pensioners, despite initial hesitations, according to a recent statement. Pete Mugleston, MD and financial expert at OnlineMoneyAdvisor.co.uk, explained to the Express: "The Government 's initial stance suggested a reluctance to comply with the compensation recommendations, citing budgetary constraints and differing interpretations of the law.

"However, public and parliamentary pressure, as well as continued advocacy from groups like WASPI, could influence a change in position. "We could also see some movement on this in the upcoming election as neither party will want to alienate WASPI pensioners ahead of the vote." A report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has proposed compensation ranging from £1,000 to £2,950. Yet, the report also highlighted that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) had previously expressed concerns that providing such a remedy "would be inconsistent with good administration or guidance published by HM Treasury ('Managing Public Money')". Furthermore, the DWP indicated that primary legislation might be necessary to facilitate the compensation payments. This development follows another expert's cautioning that the WASPI campaigners may find it challenging to secure these payout

Government Compensation WASPI Pensioners Hesitations Budgetary Constraints Law Advocacy Election Report Department For Work And Pensions DWP Legislation Payouts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASPI women trusted the UK Government to honour our pension contractI AM a WASPI woman and received my National Insurance number at age 16. From that point onwards I paid in to the system and still do! Born in 1954,…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Government urged to respond quickly to Waspi state pension reportMPs from all sides of the Commons urged Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride to provide details of a compensation scheme as quickly as possible.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Government urged to respond quickly to Waspi state pension reportMPs from all sides of the Commons urged Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride to provide details of a compensation scheme as quickly as possible.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Women ‘owed’ £36bn in compensation payouts after government’s state pension age blunder, WASPI chairwoman saysMillions of Waspi women affected by the sudden rise in the state pension age are ‘owed’ some £36 billion in compensation, the chairwoman of WASPI has claimed.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Will the government 'do the right thing' for the Waspi campaigners?Thousands of women should get payouts because of the way changes to the state pension affected them, according to a watchdog.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Millions of 'Waspi' women 'owed' huge compensation payouts after government's state pension age blunderMillions of women adversely affected by the sudden rise in the state pension age are 'owed' compensation, a report by a parliamentary ombudsman has found.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »