Gordon Ramsay Supports Rangers FC at Ibrox

Gordon Ramsay delighted fans with a surprise appearance at Ibrox to support Rangers FC ahead of the Old Firm showdown. The celebrity chef was presented with a 'Ramsay' shirt by Rangers CEO James Bisgrove to celebrate returning to his home turf in Glasgow , where he joins crowds of supporters to watch the team battle against Celtic.
Delighted Gordon shared a photograph of himself in the stand on Instagram and wrote: 'Excited to be home!' He was later seen shaking hands with Police Scotland officers at the stadium. The 57-year-old played for Rangers FC as a youth, and hoped to go pro before his boyhood dream was cruelly ended by injury in the early 1980s. The Hell's Kitchen star has previously told of the torment he felt as a young man when his career ended while he was 'on the cusp of potential stardom'. He had admitted that purposely swerved football as he moved to England and started his first steps towards becoming one of the most celebrated chefs in history. This year he opened his new restaurant Menu by Gordon Ramsay inside the Ibrox hospitality lounge. He said at the time of its launch: 'From a very young age I dreamt about having my name up in lights at Ibrox. While my football career may have ended prematurely, I'm proud and delighted to have partnered with the Rangers team to develop an exclusive menu for the iconic stadium.
