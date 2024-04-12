Germany's national team director reveals decision on Nagelsmann's future amid Manchester United links

Germany 's national team director Rudi Voller has revealed that a decision will be made on the future of manager Julian Nagelsmann in the next few weeks amid links with Manchester United . Current United boss Erik ten Hag has come under increased pressure at Old Trafford amid a disappointing campaign which has seen the Red Devils spend much of the season in sixth. United also crashed out of the Champions League group stages , finishing bottom and looking unlikely to make a return next season.

MEN Sport understands that there are currently no plans to replace Ten Hag but new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains unconvinced by the Dutchman. United are 11 points off the top five although they do remain in contention to win the FA Cup, with a semi-final against Championship side Coventry City coming up on April 21. READ MORE: Sir Jim Ratcliffe warned two managers would reject Manchester United amid Erik ten Hag pressure READ MORE: Manchester United issue statement on Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans injuries And amid continued uncertainty over the long-term future of Ten Hag, United have been linked with several big-name managers. One of those is current Germany manager Nagelsman

Germany National Team Director Decision Future Manager Julian Nagelsmann Manchester United Erik Ten Hag Pressure Disappointing Campaign Red Devils Champions League Group Stages Sir Jim Ratcliffe Dutchman Top Five FA Cup Semi-Final Championship Coventry City Uncertainty Big-Name Managers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Julian Nagelsmann of increasing interest to Manchester United hierarchyJulian Nagelsmann is reportedly gaining interest from Manchester United as the club's long-term future with Erik ten Hag remains unclear. The Dutchman has had an underwhelming season and with INEOS overhauling the football structure at the club, Nagelsmann could be a potential candidate for the manager's position.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Liverpool U18s beaten 3-1 by Leeds United as Manchester United loomAn inexperienced Liverpool Under-18s side were beaten 3-1 by Leeds United on Saturday afternoon

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Manchester United respond as Newcastle United 'lower' Dan Ashworth asking priceManchester United have no intention of paying Newcastle United's 'silly' asking price for Dan Ashworth, despite the Magpies reportedly lowering their demands.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United in disarray and Liverpool in transition - Newcastle United can take advantageThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »