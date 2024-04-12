Germany's national team director reveals decision on Nagelsmann's future amid Manchester United links

Germany 's national team director Rudi Voller has revealed that a decision will be made on the future of manager Julian Nagelsmann in the next few weeks amid links with Manchester United . Current United boss Erik ten Hag has come under increased pressure at Old Trafford amid a disappointing campaign which has seen the Red Devils spend much of the season in sixth. United also crashed out of the Champions League group stages , finishing bottom and looking unlikely to make a return next season.
MEN Sport understands that there are currently no plans to replace Ten Hag but new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains unconvinced by the Dutchman. United are 11 points off the top five although they do remain in contention to win the FA Cup, with a semi-final against Championship side Coventry City coming up on April 21. READ MORE: Sir Jim Ratcliffe warned two managers would reject Manchester United amid Erik ten Hag pressure READ MORE: Manchester United issue statement on Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans injuries And amid continued uncertainty over the long-term future of Ten Hag, United have been linked with several big-name managers. One of those is current Germany manager Nagelsman
