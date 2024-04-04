Genetic Variants in Two Genes Linked to Obesity Risk

A study led by Medical Research Council (MRC) researchers has identified genetic variants in two genes that have some of the largest impacts on obesity risk discovered to date. The discovery of rare variants in the genes BSN and APBA1 are some of the first obesity-related genes identified for which the increased risk of obesity is not observed until adulthood.

The study, published in Nature Genetics, was led by researchers at the MRC Epidemiology Unit and the MRC Metabolic Diseases Unit at the Institute of Metabolic Science, both based at the University of Cambridge. The researchers used UK Biobank and other data to perform whole exome sequencing of body mass index (BMI) in over 500,000 individuals. They found that genetic variants in the gene BSN, also known as Bassoon, can raise the risk of obesity as much as six times and was also associated with an increased risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and of type 2 diabetes

Genetic Variants Obesity Risk Genes BSN APBA1 Adulthood Study Medical Research Council University Of Cambridge Nature Genetics Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Type 2 Diabetes

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Genetic key to milder COVID: Certain genes slash severity and death risk in older menStudy found that certain genetic variants in the IL1RN gene significantly reduce COVID-19-related inflammation and mortality in patients, with notable improvements observed in older men carrying specific single-nucleotide variants.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Study pinpoints several genetic variants contributing to Alzheimer's disease​Identifying genetic variants and the role they play in predisposing people to Alzheimer's disease can help researchers better understand how to treat the neurodegenerative condition for which there is currently no cure.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Researchers identify novel genetic variants associated with Alzheimer's diseaseIdentifying genetic variants and the role they play in predisposing people to Alzheimer's disease can help researchers better understand how to treat the neurodegenerative condition for which there is currently no cure.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Scientists identify rare gene variants which confer up to 6-fold increase in risk of obesityA study led by Medical Research Council (MRC) researchers has identified genetic variants in two genes that have some of the largest impacts on obesity risk discovered to date.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

ALG6 acts as a modifier gene in the inherited genetic eye disease retinitis pigmentosa 59Modifier genes add complexity to precision medicine. A modifier gene is one that has genetic variants such as single nucleotide changes that differ from the most common sequence in the population. These variants do not cause disease by themselves, but can lessen or exacerbate a different genetic disease phenotype by unknown mechanisms.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study shows AI tool's high accuracy in answering genetic counseling questionsAn artificial intelligence tool correctly answered 83 percent of common genetic counseling questions, including those about genetic testing and genetic syndromes, a new study found.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »