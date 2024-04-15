Gemma Atkinson Shares Heartwarming Photos of Her Late Dad and First Dog

Gemma Atkinson fans were left saying 'wow' as they made the same observation over the star's latest social media post featuring pictures of her late dad . The Hits Radio host took to social media as the self-confessed animal lover reflected on having a dog in her life from a young age.
READ MORE: Peter Andre says 'it's only fair' as he offers baby name update after sharing new picture with daughterExplaining the pictures to her millions of fans and followers, Gemma said: "Had to dig out some old photos recently as part of filming for our show. Aside from the dodgy decor, the one constant in most of my pictures was Fergie, my first dog and best friend.
And fans were rushing to comment on the post, with many pointing out that Gemma reminded them of her four-year-old daughter, Mia, now as well as eight-month-old son Thiago, both of whom she shares with her Strictly Come Dancing star fiance Gorka Marquez.
