Gemma Atkinson Shares Heartwarming Photos of Her Late Dad and First Dog

Gemma Atkinson fans were left saying 'wow' as they made the same observation over the star's latest social media post featuring pictures of her late dad . The Hits Radio host took to social media as the self-confessed animal lover reflected on having a dog in her life from a young age.

READ MORE: Peter Andre says 'it's only fair' as he offers baby name update after sharing new picture with daughterExplaining the pictures to her millions of fans and followers, Gemma said: "Had to dig out some old photos recently as part of filming for our show. Aside from the dodgy decor, the one constant in most of my pictures was Fergie, my first dog and best friend.

And fans were rushing to comment on the post, with many pointing out that Gemma reminded them of her four-year-old daughter, Mia, now as well as eight-month-old son Thiago, both of whom she shares with her Strictly Come Dancing star fiance Gorka Marquez.

Gemma Atkinson Social Media Dog Animal Lover Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary Childhood Memories Late Dad Fergie

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gemma Atkinson shares ‘reality’ of mum life as she reunites with Strictly starsGemma and Gorka reunited with Strictly Come Dancing's stars Janette Aljaz

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Gorka Marquez shares snaps from family beach trip with Gemma AtkinsonGorka Marquez shares a string of snaps from his recent beach trip with Gemma Atkinson and their children. The couple are enjoying a family holiday in Tenerife before Gemma's return to work and Gorka's reunion with Strictly Come Dancing co-stars.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gemma Atkinson Shares Glimpse of Holiday Wardrobe in Family SnapshotGemma Atkinson shares a family snapshot on Instagram, showcasing her holiday wardrobe. She looks stunning in a rust-hued halter neck dress with a daring thigh-split. Gemma accessorizes with cream espadrilles and a gold pendant.

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Janette Manrara and Gemma Atkinson share sweet bond between their kids during adorable playdateThe Strictly Come Dancing stars reunited for an adorable playdate in Cheshire…

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Janette Manrara and Gemma Atkinson share sweet bond between their kids during adorable playdateThe Strictly Come Dancing stars reunited for an adorable playdate in Cheshire…

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Janette Manrara and Gemma Atkinson share sweet bond between their kids during adorable playdateThe Strictly Come Dancing stars reunited for an adorable playdate in Cheshire…

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »