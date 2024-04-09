Furious Fans Furious After Match Postponed 20 Minutes Before Kick-Off

Furious fans made a 606-mile round trip only to see their team's crucial match called off 20 MINUTES before kick-off. Aldershot Town supporters blasted the late postponement of Tuesday's National League game at play-off rivals Gateshead as an 'absolute joke'. A massive thank you to all of the supporters who did make the trip up to Gateshead . We hope you have a quick and safe journey home; your commitment and dedication to your support of our club is truly outstanding.
Aldershot revealed the shock news at 7.25pm by posting: 'Tonight's match against Gateshead has been postponed because of an unplayable pitch.' One supporter responded: 'What an absolute joke... I feel awful for any of the away fans, have a safe trip back South.' Gateshead issued this statement: 'Despite the best efforts of staff, volunteers, supporters and groundsmen throughout the day, the referee has deemed the pitch unsafe for play and tonight's match has been postponed.' Best betting apps including great sign up offers to use on sport during April. A group of Aldershot players walking on the running track around the pitch even faced angry shouts from the stand - accusing them of not wanting to play. One supporter shared rain-ravaged pictures of what they claimed was the home ground at around 4.30pm - three and a quarter hours before the game's scheduled start
