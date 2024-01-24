Four men jailed for gangland revenge murder of two rappers

Four men have been jailed for at least 38 years for the murder of two rappers in a gangland revenge hit in Ilford, east London. The gang stormed into a house armed with guns and knives, killing Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 31. The victims were stabbed and shot multiple times during the three-minute raid. One of the gang members was heard urging the others to finish off Mr Sheikh. Two other men were injured in the attack.
