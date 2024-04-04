Former This Morning Star Fern Britton Hints at New Relationship

Former This Morning star Fern Britton has hinted she might be open to a new relationship. This comes just days after her ex-husband Phil Vickery appeared to suggest he missed her. Fern, 66, and TV chef Phil were married in 2000 but surprised everyone when they split in 2020. They have a 23 year old daughter named Winifred together while Phil is also step-dad to Fern's three older children from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

Now, the Celebrity Big Brother finalist has suggested she might be ready for a new romance. She has revealed she doesn't want to get married again or live with a man - but she likes the idea of having a 'bit of romance' in her life, reports the Mirror. Fern recently came fifth on ITV's reboot of CBB where she shared the house with stars including Louis Walsh, 71, and Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, 25 and during her time on the show she admitted to enjoying the "company

Fern Britton This Morning Relationship Romance Split Ex-Husband Phil Vickery

