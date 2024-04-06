Former Everton CEO warns of rising costs in football

The former CEO of Everton Football Club, Keith Wyness, has claimed that football is reaching a tipping point where supporters may turn to local clubs due to the rising costs of attending matches. He highlighted the increasing prices of season tickets , with Manchester United already informing fans of a 5% increase for the 2024-25 season.
Wyness expressed concern about the impact on the atmosphere and the importance of away fans in creating a vibrant matchday experience.
Football Rising Costs Season Tickets Supporters Local Clubs Atmosphere Away Fans
