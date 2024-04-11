Former Community Centre Building Faces Demolition Due to Lack of Use

A former community centre building could be demolished after a council said it was used for only five hours in a year. Brierley House on Sutton-in-Ashfield's Carsic estate wasn’t sustainable to keep running, Ashfield District Council says. An application by the council to knock the Brierley Road building down and build two council bungalows will go before the authority’s own planning committee next week. It's been recommended for approval.
Residents have urged the council to consider reopening it instead. The community centre temporarily closed during the pandemic, and its use never recovered after the lockdown was lifted. It went from being used for 568 hours in 2019/20 (26 per cent of the time) to just five hours in 2022/23 (0.2 per cent). The council says Brierley House didn’t generate any income that year, while its annual maintenance costs exceeded £8,000. It would also need an investment of around £37,000 over the next five years to keep it fit for purpose. However, there has been a community backlash to the plans, with around 30 objections submitted to the council. Councillor Cathy Mason (Lab) wrote: “To remove the only council bookable venue purposely built for this community to meet to reduce social isolation, loneliness and have a chance at reducing anti-social behaviour would only increase the deprivation levels, definitely having a negative impact on the character of the are
Community Centre Demolition Lack Of Use Council Bungalows Residents Reopening
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »