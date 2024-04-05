Fleur East shows off baby Nova's full head of hair

Fleur East 's baby girl seemingly already has a lot in common with her talented mum as the singer showed off the tiny tot's gorgeous full head of hair. The 36-year-old singer, who is known for her big curls, announced on Sunday that and her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin had welcomed little Nova into the world on March 22.
The couple, who tied the knot back in 2019, revealed their pregnancy news with fans on New Year's Day and the radio host went on to impressively give birth on their living room floor. The X Factor star offered an update on Instagram on Wednesday evening as she thanked everyone for their messages, the Mirror reports. Alongside a number of snaps from a day out, she posted: "Thanks to all of you for your well wishes and messages. I see all of you and I appreciate it. "This is me right now, chilling with Nova who has a FULL head of hair (dunno where she gets that from? ! ) we are both doing wel
