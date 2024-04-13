Female Police Inspector hailed as hero after confronting and shooting knifeman

A female police inspector has hailed as a hero by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. after she single-handedly confronted and shot dead the knifeman who stabbed nine bystanders at a busy shopping centre . The unnamed blonde officer then performed CPR on both injured victims and the killer as she waited for back up to arrive at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney's east.
Six shoppers are dead while several others, including a nine-month-old baby, were rushed to hospital following the terrifying rampage on Saturday afternoon. The senior female police inspector who arrived at the scene within minutes risked her own life by confronting the knifeman alone on the top level of the shopping centre. She unleashed a volley of shots, killing the attacker when he turned towards her and raised his knife. The officer performed CPR on the man but was unable to revive him. She then rushed to aid of injured and bloodied bystanders lying inside the nearby Chanel store, where she performed more CPR. A female police inspector rushed to the aid of injured victims after she confronted and shot dead the knifeman 'She engaged immediately on her arrival to the scene,' Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters. 'The officer was guided to the location of the offender by people who are in the centre, and she took the actions that she did, saving a range of people's lives.' Shocked bystanders recalled the officer's heroic actions. “All she said was ‘Put it down
