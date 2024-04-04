Father drives van into teenager he believed stole his son's motorbike

An incensed father-of-two deliberately drove his van into a bike-riding teenager who he believed had earlier stolen his son’s motorbike. Nottingham Crown Court heard how John Gant “took the law into his own hands” when he swerved across the carriageway, struck the two-wheeler and broke the 18-year-old victim’s ankle. The terrified teen then hid in a garden before he was found by two men who marched him, as he limped in agony, to his attacker’s Nottinghamshire home.
Once there, the 39-year-old still seething defendant threatened him. Jailing Gant for 21 months, Judge Stuart Rafferty said: “Regret, after the event, is commonplace. Anybody can make a mistake in life and anyone can feel very sorry afterwards
Father Van Teenager Motorbike Stolen Court Jail
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Father of child killer urging bosses to keep him in prisonThe father of evil child killer Stuart Leggate is urging prison bosses to keep him behind bars.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »