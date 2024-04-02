Father and Grandfather Die Trying to Save Loved One in Hotel Pool

A dad and grandfather have died after trying to save a loved one when she fell into the deep end of their hotel pool. Dharmvir Singh, 38, and his dad, 65-year-old Gurjinder Singh, tragically lost their lives. They had tried to save the two-year-old at the Top of the Mark Holiday Apartments in Gold Coast, Australia, but lost consciousness. Members of the public tried to save them. They administered CPR but, according to local reports, they suffered cardiac arrests and passed away.

It's understood the girl was pulled from the water and was uninjured. The Mirror their rescue attempt started when she slipped and fell into the pool whilst playing next to it, but they were declared dead at the scene last night. The girl's mum - who can't swim - jumped after the toddler. Dharmvir and Gurjinder raced to the rescue. Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Inspector Mitchell Ware confirmed they had passed away. He said they died despite the efforts of bystanders and paramedics to perform CP

