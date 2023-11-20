Fatal Neurologic Infection Caused by Pigeon Avian Paramyxovirus-1 in Australia

In a recent case report, researchers described a neurologic disease caused by pigeon avian paramyxovirus type 1 (PPMV-1) that led to the death of an immunocompromised toddler in Australia. They found hypothesis-free metagenomic testing to be a useful tool for diagnosing undefined etiologies.





