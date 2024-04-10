Far-Right Terrorist Who Firebombed Migrant Detention Centre Viewed Indecent Images of Children, Inquest Hears

A far-right terrorist who firebombed a migrant detention centre was found to have viewed indecent images of children and incited racial hatred months before the attack, an inquest has heard. Andrew Leak had thrown four improvised explosive devices at the site in Dover docks on October 30, 2022, before taking his own life hours later as police hunted for him.
The 66-year-old had suffered deteriorating mental health over several years due to drug and alcohol addiction, with things spiralling further after the unexpected death of his son several months prior to the attack. An inquest heard on Tuesday that months before the attack Leak had been the subject of an eight-hour stand-off with police after he called them saying he was going to kill himself in a graveyard in Oxfordshire. The retired labourer was taken into custody by Thames Valley Police who discovered evidence of viewing indecent images of children and incitement to racial hatred on his iPad and mobile phone
