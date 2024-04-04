Families told ashes in funeral directors investigation cannot be identified

Families have been told that human ashes at the centre of an investigation into a funeral directors cannot be identified. Police said the news would be “devastating" for families and loved ones. Police have been investigating Legacy Independent Funeral Directors since officers recovered 35 bodies, as well as suspected human ashes, at its site on Hessle Road in Hull, earlier this year.
Giving an update on the inquiry Humberside Police Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said “extensive work”, in consultation with the local coroner and the affected families, is continuing to fully identify the 35 deceased. He said: “This is a lengthy process that has to follow the coroner’s regulations but, when complete, will provide families with complete assurance as to the identity of their loved ones and repatriation with their families.” He said more than 2,000 calls had been received via the investigation’s dedicated phone lin
