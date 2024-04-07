Families of Nottingham attack victims unite to celebrate wedding

The families of the victims of the Nottingham attacks joined together in an emotional show of strength and unity to celebrate the wedding of James Coates. James - son of Ian, who was fatally stabbed in the attacks of June last year - was surrounded by love and friendship on the day.

James, who previously said he would display a photo of his father, and expressed his sorrow that his dad would not be there, shared a poignant picture of himself and his wife with Emma and David Webber, the parents of Barnaby, the 19-year-old University of Nottingham student who was also killed by Valdo Calocane. The 38-year-old James and his wife had invited both the Webbers and the O'Malley-Kumars to the wedding, with the three families sharing a close bond following the tragic events of last year. It is understood that the O'Malley-Kumars, the loved ones of Grace, who also died in the attacks, were unable to attend due to a prior engagement. In the photo, which James gave Nottinghamshire Live permission to share, he can be seen wearing a stylish blue suit and a boutonnière with white flowers, whilst his wife looked beautiful in a white wedding dress with floral detailing. David is pictured sporting a grey suit in the image, and his wife Emma was also looking lovely in a deep blue dress. The service took place in recent days, almost 10 months since the tragedy.

Nottingham Attacks Victims Families Wedding Unity

