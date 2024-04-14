Expansion of Glider Service to North-South Belfast

Work is currently underway on expanding the Glider service further throughout Belfast , with plans for the service to operate a route from North to South Belfast .
In the latest update on the North to South Belfast Glider, Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd responded to a question from South Belfast MLA Kate Nicholl on progress for the plans to extend the route. What route will the North to South Belfast Glider follow? The route will proceed along the Antrim Road in the north and Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road in the south. The South Belfast route will run from the existing Glider network at Belfast City Hall, along Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Bankmore Link to Ormeau Road then continuing from Ormeau Road to Ravenhill Road intersection and along the Saintfield Road to Carryduff.
In North Belfast, it's expected a potential park and ride or interchange could be operational on the O'Neill Road in Glengormley. How will existing bus services along the chosen routes be impacted? Translink said further work will be carried out to develop service plans to identify any changes needed to optimise the overall public transport offering along the route and beyond. This may include the introduction of feeder services to serve surrounding areas and the removal of existing services which currently operate along the chosen route.
Glider Service Belfast Expansion North-South Route
