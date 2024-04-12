EX-Army Captain Hugh Andree backs government scheme to support veterans

EX-Army Captain Hugh Andree is Defence Secretary in The Sun’s Cabinet of readers we have appointed to hold our politicians to account in the run-up to an election. Launched Operation Prosper at the RAF Museum in Colindale, North West London yesterday he invited our Cabinet member for Defence. Hugh Andree backs the Government's scheme that supports service leavers , veterans and their families.
Here, Hugh tells Mike Ridley why ex-servicemen and women make great workers — and that bosses need to give more of them a chance. FOR the past 14 years I have been helping veterans into work and we have managed to find jobs for 4,000., which he announced in The Sun yesterday and said he wants to make Britain the best country in the world to be a veteran. is now the seventh Prime Minister to come up with a plan to help veterans get work since I started our recruitment business, Force Select. Stricken BBC News star reveals she'll be off-air for MONTHS after major surgery. There was also one to encourage military service leavers into the construction industry. But every single government has failed to find meaningful employment for those leaving the Forces with no technical qualification. It is easy to find jobs for engineers, someone with telecommunications skills or an IT or cyber specialist. They should be re-skilled and fill those roles in agriculture, the fishing industry or in hospitality
