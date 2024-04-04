Essential Maintenance Causes Closure of Spaces at Broad Marsh Car Park

Dozens of spaces are out of action again at the Broad Marsh Car Park as " essential maintenance " is carried out on the multi-million pound facility. Thirty spaces on the first floor of the car park have been closed for 10 days whilst work is carried out, around two months after dozens of spaces were previously taped off for maintenance. Notices attached to the tape blocking access to the 30 spaces say: "Essential maintenance works taking place from Tuesday 2 April to Friday 12 April.

Do not park in this area. Apologies for any inconvenience caused." Nottingham City Council confirmed at the end of January that dozens of spaces were taped off on that occasion for "limited bay resurfacing." The authority said the work was carried out by a company as part of their contract for the building of the facility, meaning they are responsible for picking up any ongoing maintenanc

Broad Marsh Car Park Essential Maintenance Closure Nottingham City Council

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yorkshire Energy Park: Plans for £200m green energy park which could create 4,500 jobs approvedPlans for a £200m green energy park, which could create 4,500 jobs, have been given the green light.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Aire Park Leeds: New details on city centre park 'extension' - including 500 homes and multi-storey car parkA new masterplan has detailed extension work being carried out to a Leeds city centre park.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

New playground planned for Preston school where youngsters have to use car park areaA Preston secondary school wants to build a new playground - so that its pupils do not not have to spend their breaks in a car park.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

'Obsessed' ex tracked wife to car park and filmed her having sexGavin Harper has been warned he faces an immediate custodial sentence after being found guilty of stalking

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Watch: Large black creature scuttles through Shrewsbury car parkIt has been so wet in Shrewsbury recently that it seems water-dwelling creatures don't feel the need to stay in the river!

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »