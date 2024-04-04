Essential Maintenance Causes Closure of Spaces at Broad Marsh Car Park

Dozens of spaces are out of action again at the Broad Marsh Car Park as " essential maintenance " is carried out on the multi-million pound facility. Thirty spaces on the first floor of the car park have been closed for 10 days whilst work is carried out, around two months after dozens of spaces were previously taped off for maintenance. Notices attached to the tape blocking access to the 30 spaces say: "Essential maintenance works taking place from Tuesday 2 April to Friday 12 April.
Do not park in this area. Apologies for any inconvenience caused." Nottingham City Council confirmed at the end of January that dozens of spaces were taped off on that occasion for "limited bay resurfacing." The authority said the work was carried out by a company as part of their contract for the building of the facility, meaning they are responsible for picking up any ongoing maintenanc
Broad Marsh Car Park Essential Maintenance Closure Nottingham City Council
