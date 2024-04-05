Eliot: A Rising Non-Binary Talent Making Waves in the Music Industry

Making a statement at the Netflix premiere of Ripley in Los Angeles , the 30-year-old non-binary talent shone in a classic ensemble of a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. Born on July 30, 1990, in the picturesque city of Pisa, Italy , Eliot was raised in the serene English countryside of Wiltshire along with their five siblings Joe, Fuschia, Mickey, Jake and Giacomo. From a very young age, music played a pivotal role in their life.
"I got my first guitar for my 4th or 5th birthday," Eliot recounted in an interview with The Cut, marking the beginning of a lifelong passion for music. By 13, Eliot had penned their first song, and by 14, had formed a band, showcasing an early drive and talent for music. Eliot's academic journey included time at Bryanston School and later, the Hampstead College of Fine Arts, crafting a foundation that blended classical education with artistic exploratio
