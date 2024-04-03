Egypt refuses to let Palestinians across the border; most Arabian and North African leaders don’t seem to give a damn (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) On Sunday I went to my friend’s 75th birthday tea party. Born in the USA, she moved here, married a Brit and became a Londoner. As did I. She is Jewish; I’m Muslim. For over 40 years we have campaigned for equality and human rights for all.

Afterwards, as I got to a Tube station, a 40-something suited stranger came up and said: “I want you to know that many of us Jews feelSerendipitously, on Saturday evening, at a vigil in London’s Marble Arch organised by Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP), a young Egyptian woman expressed shame too, but about Arab leaders who “care nothing about Palestinians. Our kings and presidents are without heart and without sense. They give us fake words. Everyday we hear abou

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denis Villeneuve Refuses to Let Hollywood Shrink Him Down to SizeDenis Villeneuve on the set of Dune: Part Two.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Trouble erupts on bus after driver refuses to let three people onThe attack happened when the pair were making their way home on a Go North West service in Middleton

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Two Palestinians died waiting for Home Office to waive fingerprint rulesTWO Palestinians died in Gaza while asking for the Home Office to waive or defer UK visa fingerprint rules so they could be reunited with their…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Shifa: Civilians trapped after five-day siege of a Gaza hospitalISRAELI soldiers have killed more than 150 Palestinians and arrested 600 people, according to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) - who are calling…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Israeli Soldiers Kill Over 150 Palestinians in Gaza Hospital SiegeIsraeli soldiers have killed more than 150 Palestinians and arrested 600 people, according to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) - who are calling for urgent protections for hundreds of healthcare workers, patients and civilians sheltering and trapped following a five-day siege of a Gaza hospital.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Palestinians Have Turned to Crowdfunding Platforms for SurvivalPalestinians gather to receive food donated by a charity to break the fast on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on March 12, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »