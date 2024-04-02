Duran Duran star wins battle to build pool house at £5m home

Duran Duran star Simon Le Bon has won his battle with neighbours to build a pool house at his £5million home. The 80s heartthrob and supermodel wife Yasmin landed in hot water with locals when they dug up their back garden to make way for a huge 50x13 ft pool. Now they want to splash out on a 26x14ft 'garden room' but riled residents objected, fearing noisy pool parties and flooding. They also went off the deep end over builders blocking the road near the couple's home in south London.
But officials at the local council have now given the go-ahead after the previous objections dried up. An environmental health officer said: "Noise should not be an issue provided construction materials of the garden room and plant room are sufficient to contain the noise." Any noise produced from the plant pool equipment will only affect the applicant's properties and therefore there are no objections to what is proposed
