Duran Duran star wins battle to build pool house at £5m home

Duran Duran star Simon Le Bon has won his battle with neighbours to build a pool house at his £5million home. The 80s heartthrob and supermodel wife Yasmin landed in hot water with locals when they dug up their back garden to make way for a huge 50x13 ft pool. Now they want to splash out on a 26x14ft 'garden room' but riled residents objected, fearing noisy pool parties and flooding. They also went off the deep end over builders blocking the road near the couple's home in south London.

But officials at the local council have now given the go-ahead after the previous objections dried up. An environmental health officer said: "Noise should not be an issue provided construction materials of the garden room and plant room are sufficient to contain the noise." Any noise produced from the plant pool equipment will only affect the applicant's properties and therefore there are no objections to what is proposed

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul Simon’s Many Lives Are on Display in a Jubilant New DocuseriesA still of Simon onstage in In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Edinburgh Filmhouse set to reopen following funding boostThe independent cinema has received a £1.5m grant from the UK government.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Chatsworth House: We visit Peak District attraction to find out more about £7.5m restoration projectChatsworth House has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for the restoration of its centuries-old cascade. Richard Fidler visited the Peak District estate to find out more about the £7.5m project.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Impressive home with swimming pool and development potential goes on the marketThe owners are asking for offers in excess of £1.5m for the Spring Lane home

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Gwyneth Paltrow takes out $22m mortgage to rebuild Hollywood mansion worth $5m in expensive home renovation...Gwyneth Paltrow takes out $22M mortgage to rebuild Hollywood mansion worth $5M in expensive home renovation

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Winning Lotto numbers Live: National Lottery results with Thunderball on Saturday, March 16There's a huge £7.5m up for grabs

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »