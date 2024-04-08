Dealing with Burning Mouth Syndrome: Advice from Dr Ellie

I have been diagnosed with burning mouth syndrome and I’m at my wits’ end dealing with the constant pain. My jaw is so tight and my teeth always hurt. The pain also radiates down into my neck and shoulders. I have seen various consultants who say there is no cure or medication. What would you advise? Dr Ellie replies: Burning mouth syndrome is a distressing and painful condition and sadly it is not surprising to hear that somebody has been offered no cure or help.
As the name suggests, the condition causes horrible symptoms within the mouth which are usually described as a burning pain that may feel like scalding, tingling or even pins and needles. Some sufferers also find that chewing gum, consuming cold drinks or sucking ice cubes provides temporary relief for burning mouth syndrome Some people will also notice a numbness in the mouth as well as changes in how things taste and a feeling of dryness. It can affect any part of the mouth but usually it is the tongue and roof of the mouth. It most commonly affects women over the age of 60. Doctors are still unsure what causes it. Unfortunately these symptoms can be long-term for most sufferers. And it is true there are no specific treatments that will work for everybody. Moreover, because it is an unusual type of pain, normal painkillers may not help relieve the debilitating sensation. However, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing you can do to manage symptom
Burning Mouth Syndrome Pain Symptoms Treatment Management
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »