Cristiano Ronaldo receives red card in Saudi Super Cup match

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been in action for Al Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup against Al Hilal when he was given his marching orders. With Al Nassr trailing 2-0 through goals by Salem Al-Dawsari and ex-Barcelona man Malcom, Ronaldo's frustration got the better of him. After sliding the ball out of play Al Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulayhi tried to prevent Ronaldo from taking a quick throw-in.

Ronaldo then appeared to ram his elbow into his opponent's chest, and Al-Bulayhi went down in a heap with players from both sides immediately running over. Angry Man United fan thinks Cristiano Ronaldo exit changed everything for Erik ten Hag Al Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly went rushing in and was shoved before Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte tried to act as peacemaker. As Ronaldo was shown the red card he appeared to gesture as if he wanted to punch the ball at the referee before sarcastically giving him a thumps up and motioning over at Al-Bulayhi. I left Man United for Europe and could've joined Chelsea but I chose Liverpool instead The Portuguese accused him of play-acting during a Saudi Pro League clash last season. Al-Bulayhi was the one who got sent off on that occasion. The incident on Monday night capped off a miserable evening for Ronaldo and Al Nassr, who lost 2-1 on the night with Sadio Mane's goal deep into stoppage time not enough to complete a fightback

Cristiano Ronaldo Red Card Saudi Super Cup Al Nassr Al Hilal Altercation Ali Al-Bulayhi

