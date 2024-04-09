Council Approval Delayed for South Belfast Festival Amid Allegations of Political Nature

Council approval for the hosting of a festival this summer at a South Belfast public park has been delayed amid allegations previous events were "political". At the full monthly meeting of Belfast City Council on Monday, a request by the Finaghy Cultural Festival to hold an event at Wedderburn Park on Friday 16 August 2024 has been held up after SDLP Balmoral Councillor Donal Lyons successfully proposed a review on whether the council should permit the event in a council park.

He said the delay was for “comfort and clarification” on the nature of the event. The council did however approve hosting requests for eight other events across several city park locations this year. They include PIPS Suicide prevention group hosting the Belfast Memory Walk and Darkness into Light at Ormeau Park, a Parkinson’s Walk and the EID Festival at Botanic Gardens, the Ulster University 5km Run Festival at Cathedral Gardens, the ASG and Partners Concert at C.S. Lewis Square, and Street Soccer NI, a registered charity, will have the use of Ormeau Park for their Charity Dog Walk called Paws for Cause. Read more: Belfast Councillors vote for Irish language signs at the new Grand Central Station and wider Weaver's Cross area Referring to the Finaghy Cultural Festival, Councillor Lyons told the chamber: “In the report it says this event has taken place over the last couple of years without issues. That is not true. I have raised a number of issues over a number of years about this even

Council Approval Festival South Belfast Public Park Delayed Allegations Political Finaghy Cultural Festival Review Belfast City Council Hosting Requests Park Locations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top Ten Indian Takeaways in Belfast as Voted by Belfast Live ReadersBelfast Live readers share their recommendations for the best Indian takeaways in Belfast and Northern Ireland. Find out the top ten as voted by the readers.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Limelight Belfast Granted Permission to Use Old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall for Conferences and EventsThe Limelight Belfast has received full planning permission to convert the old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall into a conference center and events/entertainment space. The application was approved unanimously by the Belfast City Council Planning Committee. The site is located on the ground floor of a Grade B2 listed building on Royal Avenue.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Popular North Belfast Business Purchases Belfast BarMcKenna's bar in Belfast's Sailortown area is set to reopen under new ownership after being purchased by the owners of Ben Madigan's Bar and Kitchen. A refurbishment and rebranding will take place in the coming months.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Noah Kahan announces huge outdoor show in BelfastThe Stick Season singer is heading to Belfast for the first time to play Belfast Vital

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Belfast's favourite Indian takeaway as voted for by Belfast Live readersOur mouths are watering just thinking of the fantastic eateries shortlisted

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Belfast City Council to Record and Report Gender Pay GapsBelfast City Council is set to become the first council in Northern Ireland to record and report its gender pay gaps. An Alliance Party motion was passed to address the issue and will be ratified in the next council meeting. Currently, there is no legal obligation in Northern Ireland to report gender pay gap data.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »