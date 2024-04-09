Council Approval Delayed for South Belfast Festival Amid Allegations of Political Nature

Council approval for the hosting of a festival this summer at a South Belfast public park has been delayed amid allegations previous events were "political". At the full monthly meeting of Belfast City Council on Monday, a request by the Finaghy Cultural Festival to hold an event at Wedderburn Park on Friday 16 August 2024 has been held up after SDLP Balmoral Councillor Donal Lyons successfully proposed a review on whether the council should permit the event in a council park.
He said the delay was for “comfort and clarification” on the nature of the event. The council did however approve hosting requests for eight other events across several city park locations this year. They include PIPS Suicide prevention group hosting the Belfast Memory Walk and Darkness into Light at Ormeau Park, a Parkinson’s Walk and the EID Festival at Botanic Gardens, the Ulster University 5km Run Festival at Cathedral Gardens, the ASG and Partners Concert at C.S. Lewis Square, and Street Soccer NI, a registered charity, will have the use of Ormeau Park for their Charity Dog Walk called Paws for Cause. Read more: Belfast Councillors vote for Irish language signs at the new Grand Central Station and wider Weaver's Cross area Referring to the Finaghy Cultural Festival, Councillor Lyons told the chamber: “In the report it says this event has taken place over the last couple of years without issues. That is not true. I have raised a number of issues over a number of years about this even
