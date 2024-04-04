Coronation Street Star Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star on His Birthday

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall pays tribute to late co-star Bill Tarmey on his birthday. Tarmey, who played Jack Duckworth in the soap for 31 years, passed away in 2013. Halsall shares a heartfelt message and plants a kiss on Tarmey's photo.

