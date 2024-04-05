Controversial bid to demolish former convent and build flats set to be refused

A controversial bid to knock down a former convent in Langside and build flats looks set to be refused after claims they would block out the light for surrounding homes . Planners at Glasgow City Council had recommended the project could go ahead, but councillors delayed making a decision in January last year to allow for a site visit and public hearing .
When they reconvened, a ruling was postponed again as officials said a report on how the planned flats could cause a “significant loss” of daylight for neighbouring homes had been received with “limited time” for it to be considered. Now, the proposal for the site at 32 Mansionhouse Road is set to go back in front of the committee on Tuesday - and planners have recommended it should be refuse
