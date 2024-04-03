Conservatives Yet to Select General Election Candidates in Majority of Scottish Constituencies

The Conservatives have yet to select general election candidates in the majority of Scottish constituencies, the Record can reveal. The party has insisted it will contest every seat north of the Border but is still in the process of finalising who will represent it in 37 of 57 Scottish constituencies - despite the general election being just months away.

Most of the seats where the Tories have picked their candidates are either in constituencies which they currently hold and those which they held between 2017 and 2019. The party has chosen relatively few candidates in the central belt of Scotland, where Labour is expected to challenge the SNP. The Tories have not yet finished their selection processes in any of the six Glasgow seats and only in one of the five Edinburgh constituencies. The party has not picked anyone for the seven of the eight seats which cover North and South Lanarkshir

